Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $336.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.73 and a 200 day moving average of $339.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

