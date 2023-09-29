Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 101 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

