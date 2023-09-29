Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

