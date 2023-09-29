Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

