Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 523 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $256.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.81.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

