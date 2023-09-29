Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.