Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

