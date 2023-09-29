Essex Savings Bank Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $512.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.