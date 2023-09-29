Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

