Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 337 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

