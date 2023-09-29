Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

