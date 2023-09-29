dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.13 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $723.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,179,072 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00361042 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $914.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

