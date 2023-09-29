Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.48. The stock had a trading volume of 86,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,726. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $268.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

