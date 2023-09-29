Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.9 %

CRZBY opened at $10.50 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 23.51 and a current ratio of 26.37.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

