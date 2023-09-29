Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Report on CRZBY
Commerzbank Stock Up 3.9 %
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.