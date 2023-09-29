Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

