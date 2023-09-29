China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 830.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.27.
About China Mengniu Dairy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Mengniu Dairy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.