China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 830.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.