Brokers Issue Forecasts for Workday, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $211.22 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -440.04, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.80 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.