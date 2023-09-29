Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $832.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.51. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

