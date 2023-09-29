Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.