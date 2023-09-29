Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 180,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

PAYX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. 223,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,610. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

