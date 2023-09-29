Ballast Inc. Buys 789 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 3,296,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,703,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

