Ballast Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

