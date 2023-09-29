Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $361.28. 20,751,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,338,746. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.