AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,295,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,599,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.