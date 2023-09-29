Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.02

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.02 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.12 ($0.53), with a volume of 11238655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.18 ($0.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently -7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 696 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($399.46). In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($399.46). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56), for a total value of £48,215.82 ($58,878.76). Insiders acquired 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,658 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

