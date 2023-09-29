Aspiriant LLC Takes $379,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

