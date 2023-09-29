Aspiriant LLC Sells 7,478 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,906 shares of company stock worth $42,882,630. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

