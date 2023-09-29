Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $307.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

