Aspiriant LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after buying an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0 %

CP stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

