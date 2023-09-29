Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $333.66 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

