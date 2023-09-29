Aspiriant LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $154.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

