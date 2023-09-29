Aspiriant LLC Acquires 284 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $101.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

