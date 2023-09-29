Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.48. 575,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.66.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

