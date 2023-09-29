Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,609,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.