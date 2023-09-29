Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 5,216 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 567.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,544,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,375,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

