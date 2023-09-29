Alembic Global Advisors Begins Coverage on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,014. RTX has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

