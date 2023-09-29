Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 13,136 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 50,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 637,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

