Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

ACN traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,351. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.04. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

