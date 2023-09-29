Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.04. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

