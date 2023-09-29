6,629 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

