15,047 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 245,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.