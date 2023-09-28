William Blair Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the retailer will earn $17.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

