Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $816.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $864.86 and a 200-day moving average of $774.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

