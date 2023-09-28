Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 362,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 96,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

