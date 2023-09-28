Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

