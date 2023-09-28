Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

