Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 317,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.