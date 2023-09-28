TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

