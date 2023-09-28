Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,198 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

