Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 496,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

